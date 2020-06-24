The number of COVID-19 cases reported in Floyd County reported in one day eclipsed the previous record set earlier this week.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 24 new people had tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus on Wednesday. The previous highest number was reported on Monday at 22, prior to that was on May 19 when over 20 people were reported positive in a single day.
Over the past seven days, Floyd County has had 77 more people confirmed positive for the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
However, at the same time the number of people hospitalized by the disease has remained flat. The number of people being treated at local hospitals remained at seven, according to Floyd County Emergency Management Agency Director Tim Herrington.
The number of young adults testing positive for COVID-19 has increased in recent weeks across many states, according to Georgia Health News reports.
The age group in Georgia with the most infections is people from ages 18 to 29, according to state data.
The spike among those ages 20-39 could be explained by a combination of increased testing, rejection of social distancing and masks, and a continued misconception among young people that they’re not likely to become infected. While younger people rarely get seriously ill or die from the virus, they often catch it and can spread it to more vulnerable populations.
In the ten county Northwest Health District, which includes Floyd County, there has been anecdotal evidence that the number of young adults infected with COVID-19 has increased.
"Over the past month, the state median age (for COVID-19 infections) has dropped five years from 50 to 45. Over the same time our median age has dropped from 52 to 48," Logan Boss, Northwest Georgia Public Health District Public spokesman said
The median age of the health district's 2,860 cases is 48, however the median age for the areas 106 deaths is 78, Boss said.
Floyd County has reported 15 deaths as a result of COVID-19 and no new deaths since May 26. The people who have died were between the ages of 56 and 81 and all had preexisting medical conditions, according to DPH statistics.
Those with less risk, less likely to stay at home
Georgia Health News reports that a CDC survey of attitudes toward stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines, people aged 18-24 were significantly less likely than other groups to agree that nonessential workers should stay home.
Less than 30 percent said they were consistently staying six feet away from other people, and only 44.4 percent said they always wore a mask in public.
Mark Ebell, MD, a professor of epidemiology at University of Georgia’s College of Public Health, told GHN that up to 90 percent of younger people who have the virus don’t show symptoms, plus “they tend to be willing to take more risks,” he says.
Some officials attribute the increase in COVID-19 cases among younger people to more widespread testing. In the beginning of the outbreak, only people with symptoms got tested, if a test was available. Now many places offer tests to anyone who wants one.
But public health experts point out that because younger people are more likely to ignore restrictions, they’re making it easier for coronavirus to spread.