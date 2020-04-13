One more Floyd County resident died as a result of a COVID-19 infection, the state Department of Public Health reported Monday. The number of residents who have tested positive for the disease increased by 3 to 111.
So far, the death toll in Floyd County has remained low. As of Monday, six Floyd County residents have died from the disease. The age range of those who have died ranges from 62 to 80 years old and all of the patients had pre-existing medical conditions.
The agency releases a daily status report at noon and 7 p.m. on its website, dbh.georgia.gov. It lists cases by the person's place of residence, not necessarily where they are being treated.
Between the two Floyd County hospitals, 14 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 were under care Monday morning with another 36 awaiting test results. At the same time 20 people were tested and found not to have the disease.
The rate of infection in hard-hit Bartow County continued to slow, with 216 recorded cases, up by just 3 from Sunday. That county has recorded 16 deaths so far.
Statewide, there were 13,315 people diagnosed with the disease as of Monday, an increase of over 700 cases overnight. Nearly 20% of those -- 2,589 -- had symptoms serious enough to require hospitalization. Just over 20 deaths were reported overnight, bringing Georgia's total to 464 fatalities.
Over 57,000 Georgians have been tested so far, in both state and private laboratories.
Approximately 44,000 people have tested negative for the virus, although DPH spokesperson Nancy Nydam has said there are disparities in the way the results are reported and the negatives may be underrepresented.
About half the cases are in just 10 counties, with Fulton in metro Atlanta and Dougherty in south Georgia. The other eight hotspots are DeKalb, Cobb, Gwinnett, Clayton, Hall, Henry, Lee and Sumter.
Bartow has slowly worked its way down the rankings to 11th in the number of cases. Other counties in the Northwest Georgia region are much lower on the list.
Paulding had 91 cases and 2 deaths as of the Monday noon report; Gordon had 39 cases and 3 deaths; Polk had 24 cases and no deaths; Chattooga had 7 cases and 1 death; Walker had 6 cases and no deaths. Dalton-Whitfield had 26 cases and 3 deaths.
Georgia World Congress Center to host COVID-19 hospital
The state officials overseeing Georgia’s COVID-19 response are preparing to convert a portion of the Georgia World Congress Center into a hospital.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced Sunday that the state has entered into a contract with PAE, a Virginia-based defense and government services contractor, to build a 200-bed alternative care at the GWCC to house hospitalized coronavirus patients if needed. The facility will be ready within one week, in time to meet the projected peak for COVID-19 in Georgia of April 26.
“Across Georgia, we have partnered with existing health-care infrastructure to greatly expand our surge capacity,” Kemp said Sunday in a prepared statement. “Now, we have a dedicated team building out a temporary facility at the Georgia World Congress Center for potential COVID-19 patient surge. We are working around the clock to prepare for future needs and ensure the health and well-being of our state.”
State agencies involved in the project include the state Department of Public Health, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, the Department of Community Health and the Georgia National Guard. Nearby Grady Memorial Hospital will be assisting in the effort.
The GWCC facility will be for those with mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19, non-ICU patients without the need for a ventilator.