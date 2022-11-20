Rome and Floyd County continue to be destinations for filmmakers with yet another production set to start sometime next year.
According to Lisa Smith, executive director of Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism, they’re always working with film scouts who are looking for locations.
“Another one that got scouted back in August is a really neat film,” she told the tourism committee Wednesday. “It’s a biography of the first black ladies who were in the military during World War II, and they were sent overseas to straighten out the mail service because the G.I.s were not getting the mail.”
The filmmakers will be using Berry College as a location.
This year was a big year for filming in Rome, particularly independent films. “Full Ride” starring the late Anne Heche and Dermot Mulroney was filmed at a home off Horseleg Creek Road. “Spirit Halloween: The Movie” starring Christopher Lloyd, Rachel Leigh Cook, Marla Gibbs and Jaiden J. Smith also features scenes shot in Rome.
In addition, filming for the FX series “Kindred” took place in the Cotton Block.
The latest season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” debuted this year and featured Rome locations such as Myrtle Hill and the Claremont House.
USTA junior wheelchair tennis tournament a first
The Rome Tennis Center at Berry College will host the first-ever USTA Junior National Wheelchair Tennis Championships Dec. 2-4.
It will feature 18 and under singles and doubles play.
“We’re also running our usual Clocktower Classic indoor tournament at the same time,” said tourism sports director Ann Hortman. “So, the adult players will be there as well to cheer on the juniors.”
This will be the second annual Level 3 Open: Clocktower Classic Indoor Wheelchair Tennis Championships, but the first to feature the juniors tournament.
Hortman also said that the international wheelchair tournament is coming up during the second weekend in March at the tennis center.
Downtown Rome a draw for visitors
According to year-to-date numbers from the Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism, 809 people visited the downtown welcome center during the month of October, bringing the total to 5,070 for the year. By comparison, there were just 110 visitors in October of 2021 and the year-to-date total was 1,329.
There were 627 visitors at the Rome Area History Center last month, up from 353 in October of last year. The year-to-date total of 4,868 is also up from the 2,753 in 2021.
The overall economic impact from tourism so far in 2022 is $5,819,113. That is down from $7,412,205 through October of 2021.
Hortman said that can be attributed to fewer attendees this year for the Wings Over North Georgia air show, and organizers of Rome River Jam limiting the number of tickets for this year’s event.