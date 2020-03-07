Berry College environmental sciences major Sophie McEntee wasn't sure what to expect when she signed up to help her professor, Brian Campbell, with the Seventh Annual Floyd County Seed Swap Saturday at Chieftains Museum.
"It was a little more hectic than I was expecting," said McEntee, who grew up in a family of gardeners and farmers. "I had no idea so many people in this area were this interested in gardening. It's pretty exciting!"
As eager seed swappers buzzed around her in the cramped back room of the Major Ridge Home at 501 Riverside Parkway, McEntee's mother was sending her text messages about which heirloom tomato, Zenia and cilantro seeds to bring home.
"I grew up gardening with her, so it's neat to think that some of the same kinds of flowers and plants I've been working with at the Berry College Elementary School orchard will be part of the garden at home," the sophomore said.
One variety of tomato brought from Berry by Campbell -- the chocolate stripe -- was particularly popular this year.
It was the one kind of seed Stacie Marshall was not going to leave without.
"That thing is delicious," said Marshall, who had been given a chocolate stripe tomato by a friend once. "It's so yummy. She got me hooked."
Getting local gardeners excited about sharing a variety of seeds in order to create more biodiversity and source sustainability is what keeps Campbell coming back for the event year after year.
He said as the event was wrapping up Saturday afternoon, he was pleased with the turnout and enthusiasm.
"People are pumped up," Marshall said as the last Maximillian sunflower start from the museum's front garden was carried off by a happy attendee. "They're very excited and that's nice to see. It's sunny out, so they're thinking it's time to start gardening finally. It's not raining."
Before the swap began, Campbell gave a presentation on the basics of seed saving and the importance of preventing cross-pollination by either spacing plants far enough apart or by working with other gardeners and farmers who can provide the spacing or isolation needed.
Peppers, for instance, are very tricky.
"Even though the pepper has a perfect flower, an insect will get in there and carry the pollen to another plant, so you could end up with a sweet pepper that is as hot as a habanero," Campbell warned, explaining peppers need at least 200 feet of space between varieties.
Salsa maker Joy Anderson wasn't deterred by such pepper problems during her third visit to the seed swap. She was carefully picking out pepper, tomato and onion seeds from one of the plastic organizing bins brought by Campbell, slipping them into smaller baggies and marking them with a purple felt pen.
"I love to make salsa and give it away as Christmas presents," she said.
Looking through the same bin after Anderson was done was John Rigdon, who said he enjoys "oddball vegetables."
He described his hydroponic system in his green house that incorporates a tank full of goldfish to help fertilize his tomatoes and celery.
"I had to climb a ladder to reach my tomatoes last year because they'd grown 10 feet," Rigdon said. "The closed system I've set up does amazing things. My celery is 3 feet tall now."
Campbell said he used to have musicians provide background music during the event, but he felt sorry for them because everyone was so focused on the seeds, they ignored the entertainers.
Not one person at this year's seed swap mentioned missing the music.
"This is so much fun," master gardener Terri Trew, a retired firefighter, said as seed shoppers gathered around her outside table of herb and gourd seeds. "I'm a huge gardener and seed saver and swapper, but this is my first time here. I'll be back for sure."