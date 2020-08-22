With the cancellation of several annual events, One Community United is working together to make sure their One Table event still goes on.
Board member Nedra Manners said she believes the event is more important now more than ever, with increased concern for social justice and the coronavirus pandemic.
“We think this is a time that the community does need to come together and be together,” Manners said.
The board members came up with the idea of having multiple tables set up and spaced out for the event. People will grab boxed gourmet meals at the Courtyard Rome Riverwalk and walk across the bridge to the Town Green, where the tables will be set up. Attendees can either reserve a table ahead of time or bring their own tables, chairs or blanket and make it a picnic-style meal.
“If people choose to, they can take their box meal home, but we hope they’ll join us on the Town Green,” Manners said. “They can also stay on the Marriott side and eat, if they want to.”
There will still be one table, or “token table” as she called it, set up in the middle of the event to serve as the symbol of One Community United.
“It will symbolize what we’re all about, even though we’re not sitting at the same table,” she said.
Board members are currently trying to figure out another way for people to make it to the Town Green if they have trouble walking across the bridge to the event.
Usually local restaurants help provide the food for the event. This year, however, the board will be buying all the meals from the restaurants as a way to say thank you for their support over the years.
One Table will take place on Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m. One Community United will be selling about 300 tickets for $40 each. When buying tickets, you will also be making your meal choice for the event.
Like previous years, they will also be giving out free tickets to first responders and people in need who may walk up and want to participate in the meal.
Tickets can be bought at eventbrite.com under “One Table 2020.” People can also buy physical tickets at the Yellow Door Antiques and Art on Fifth Avenue.
“The main purpose of our organization is to promote racial harmony,” board member Charles Love said. “Bringing people of different races and cultures together and developing relationships together.”