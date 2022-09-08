The annual Republican Party rally, which has been taking place for over two decades, will be held -- and renamed -- to honor Earl and Carolyn Tillman.
The Tillmans, who owned a hangar at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport, donated the use of that hangar to the Floyd County Republican Party when the event was in its infancy, Floyd GOP Chair Jaime Palmer said. They were also instrumental in turning the gathering into who's who event for the state.
Over time the rally has had several names, including the Rome Rally for Georgia, but it will be renamed the Tillman Rally in honor of the Tillmans, Palmer said.
This year's rally comes as several hotly contested races will be up for vote on the November ballot.
Headliners at that rally will include the GOP pick for Senate, Herschel Walker, as well as 14th District Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene among others. Walker is challenging Sen. Raphael Warnock and Democrat Marcus Flowers is challenging Greene for the 14th District congressional seat.
Other speakers will include state representatives like Rep. Katie Dempsey and state Sen. Chuck Hufstetler. Congressman Barry Loudermilk will also be in attendance to present awards.
Gov. Brian Kemp -- who spoke in Rome on Wednesday and made sure he worked in a "Go Dawgs" -- won't be in attendance this go around, Palmer said/ The rally conflicts with the defending champion's home opener at Sanford stadium against the Samford University Bulldogs.
Kemp, who is facing a challenge against Democrat Stacey Abrams, is expected to be back in Rome on Wednesday.