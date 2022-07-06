Local animal welfare organization Animal Rescue Foundation helped save a canine family with a very unusual story.
Last week, Mark Hufstetler shared a video to social media of a dog living in a drainage pipe behind a building he was working on. Hufstetler followed her as a way of possibly getting her out of that situation. But when he found her, he discovered that she was not living alone. She was sharing her home in the pipe with her five puppies.
Casey Barnette and Tina Walden traveled to Rome to help, but they were not expecting what they found. They would have to find a way to trap a dog and five puppies holed up in an underground pipe.
After a good deal of effort they were able to catch two of the puppies but were going to need more help to rescue the rest.
Last Wednesday, Joanne Benson and Michelle Jenkins were able to help and finally trapped the mama dog. But after trying everything they could think of, and even with the help of PAWS and the local fire department, they realized that getting the last of the puppies out was going to take some creativity.
“They even tried playing recordings of the mama dog, thinking they would come out if they heard her. But they weren’t going to move from their huddle in the pipe,” said Greta Willoughby, CFO of ARF.
Willoughby was able to connect them with fellow animal rescuer Liz Lawler. Lawler was willing to actually crawl into the dark and dirty pipe to get the puppies.
“We needed someone to volunteer to go in the pipe, otherwise it could result in a liability, but there were no other options remaining,” said Willoughby.
Lawler’s bravery paid off and she was able to get the remaining puppies out. Now all the pups and their mom are safe and in foster care, thanks to Furkids, Georgia’s largest no kill animal shelter and rescue organization.
Grace Watters is a journalism student at the University of Georgia. She’s interning with the Rome News-Tribune for the summer.