A wide-ranging but small pack of dogs, likely originating in the South Rome or Maple Avenue area, is still a focus of Animal Control officers after multiple reports.
While Public Animal Welfare Services Director Jeff Mitchell said there haven't been many issues in the past couple of weeks but they've set out traps and officers are still looking.
One issue is the dogs appear to have a food source or, even possibly, have a place to live and dogs that aren't hungry won't enter traps.
“Unfortunately if the animals aren’t hungry they won’t go into the trap and there are other food sources available,” Mitchell said. "Normally pack dogs, they're scavengers."
The reports have come from Maple Road all the way to Myrtle Hill and even over toward the downtown area. Most of the incidents have occurred during about the same time at night.
It's a possibility someone is putting their dogs out at night and left to their own devices, the pups are becoming a nuisance.
“I’m wondering if it’s somebody’s dogs from the South Rome or Maple area,” Mitchell said to the county public safety committee, which met early Wednesday.
He told the committee that last year they caught nine dogs and a coyote last year who were part of another pack that had been sighted around St. Mary's School in East Rome numerous times.
But this is a different pack. Trail cam photos have showed four dogs consistently which seems to be going from or to areas around Maple Avenue or South Rome.
If they continue to get complaints, but have no luck finding the dogs, he'll likely wait until the canopy diminishes during fall and ask Floyd EMA for help sighting the pack using drones and then capture them.