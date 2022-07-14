It was a long shot — and Angela Pence just couldn’t pull it off.
The Libertarian Party’s nominee for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District race had until noon Monday to cement her place on the ballot. The final hurdle was to collect signatures from more than 23,000 registered voters in the district, a feat the secretary of state’s office said has never been done.
“We did not get close,” Pence said. “But I’m pretty proud of the reception I received overall... and I accomplished what I wanted, which is mainly talk about ballot access and how hard it is.
“The hope was, because of the race this is, there would be some publicity,” she added.
The incumbent, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, is a lightning rod for controversy and national news coverage. As her sole opponent now in the Nov. 8 general election, Democrat Marcus Flowers is pulling in millions of dollars in support from donors around the country.
Pence said she has been able to bring wider attention to the party, and her cause. She’s learned a lot about gathering signatures, met a lot of people and hasn’t quite ruled out declaring as a write-in candidate. She has until September to decide.
“We’re playing with that idea, to educate people on how that works,” she said. “My campaign is better placed for that than someone who just says they want to be one.”
She’s pregnant with her ninth child, due on Jan. 1, and she’s a bit exhausted right now. But Pence is a hardened warrior for her party and an outspoken activist in her community. They’re longtime personal commitments that have her wanting to keep going in one of the most conservative districts in the nation.
“The people here have definitely shown a distaste and distrust for the government,” she said. “Unfortunately, because a Libertarian can’t get on the ballot, they’re having to go with someone like Marjorie, who looks like that on the surface but in reality is more authoritarian.”
To get on the ballot in Georgia, third-party candidates for Congress have to collect signatures equal to 5% of the registered voters in the last election. The Libertarian Party challenged that law and got it dropped to 1%, but Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger appealed and won.
The idea, upheld by the court, is to ensure the ballots aren’t clogged by unserious candidates with no base of support.
Pence said the restrictions are too tough to overcome — although she might give it another try in 2024, a presidential election year when more voters will be engaged.
“Nothing against Marcus, but the numbers show he’s probably not going to win, so we’re looking at another term of Marjorie and how that’s even possible I don’t know,” she said. “When you have a third party candidate like me, who could have had a chance, it’s a shame we don’t get to even be on the ballot.”