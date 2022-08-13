Amphitheater project expected to begin construction next week

The Chuck O. Sennett Pavilion is projected to begin construction later this month after crews finish clearing the area near the library.
The project came about after Dr. Charles Sennett and Barbara Sennett made a large donation to Rome Area Council for the Arts to build something in honor of their late son, Chuck O. Sennett III.
It soon turned into an amphitheater just outside the Rome-Floyd County Library, between the trail system and the Coosa River.
RACA partnered with Floyd County on the project several years ago and the two organizations broke ground on the project in May this year. Multi-Craft Construction has been overseeing the project and giving updates to the county.
Special Projects Manager Bruce Ivey said the site is cleared and silt fences have been put in place. They had to slightly tweak the layout to shift it away from the river and toward stronger soil so they can save money on footing.
“Next week, we should be able to re-stake and get right back on schedule,” he said.
Right now, Ivey is unsure about the time frame of the project, but the county had previously stated the project should be ready by the end of the year.
Since they broke ground on the project, Ivey said the price of certain materials, such as steel, has gone down a considerable amount so they hope that would be a factor moving forward.
Once completed, the amphitheater will be available to the local arts community for small events, such as plays and concerts.