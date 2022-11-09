A steady turnout was reported at most Floyd County precincts on Tuesday, including this parking lot at the East Lindale polling site (Hollywood Baptist Church).
John Druckenmiller
Democratic congressional hopeful Marcus Flowers and supporters were at the East Rome precinct outside the health department/elections office at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday greeting voters.
John Druckenmiller
Editor's Note
Because of a tight production schedule we can't hold our print deadline, so we will not have election results in our Wednesday newspaper. We'll still be in the newsroom Tuesday night and elections results will be posted to our website NorthwestGeorgiaNews.com as they come in.
Just about everything has changed with the Floyd County elections process since the infamous 2020 balloting. And the difference following Tuesday's general election? The proverbial night and day.
Consider:
Elections superintendent: Robert Brady eventually left the job after he was fired and then allowed to resign; Vanessa Waddell was named to replace him but county commissioners said no; another candidate -- Euharlee City Manager James Stephens -- was the eventual pick only to withdraw; Pete McDonald was named interim; and finally this fall, Akyn Bailey was hired to lead the office.
Elections board: The three-person board basically was abolished with the help of state legislators, replaced by a five-member board with two designated Democrats, two Republicans and an appointed chair.
Elections office: The cramped basement-like setting at the county administration building in downtown Rome gave way to open space (and a cramped reception office) adjoining the Floyd County Health Department on East 12th Street.
Elections process: Legislators likewise tinkered with some elections procedures in light of dust ups stemming from the 2020 vote and January 2021 U.S. Senate runoffs.
So on the morning after the general election, we saw:
Much earlier results: All 25 precincts in Floyd County were counted and posted before 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. That includes day-of voting, advance voting and absentees. In most previous elections, there always were issues delaying the count. Absentee numbers were out just after 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Improved turnout from the primaries: Advance voting, held at the elections office and the Anthony Center, drew a steady turnout. Coupled with absentee ballots, Floyd County had almost 17,000 votes in hand as of last Friday. Compare that to 13,939 total votes cast in Floyd County in the May primaries.
Total vote: Those advance and absentee ballots were augmented by another 15,000 voters on Tuesday, giving Floyd County a turnout of 53.4% or 32,083 of the 60,052 eligible to cast a ballot in this election. Take away: Advance and absentee voting topped day-of voting this year.
Comparisons: Despite the statewide hype, the Floyd numbers were below the last midterm election in 2018. Turnout then: 58% or 30,640 of 52,469 eligible. Statewide Tuesday, turnout was at 56.5% with some votes still to be counted. In the region: Bartow had a turnout of 53.4%; Gordon, 51.4%; Polk, 55.3%; and Chattooga, 54.4%