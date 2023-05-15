The Salvation Army of Rome held a luncheon Monday afternoon at the Rome Civic Center to thank all their volunteers as the current leadership team of Tim and Paula Blevins prepares to depart Rome for Warner Robins in central Georgia.
It was a great send off for the Blevinses, who have been in charge of the Rome Salvation Army since 2020 and were both raised in Rome.
Rome Salvation Army Advisory Board Chairman Chuck Evans started the event by thanking all attendees for supporting the mission and goals of the Salvation Army, and thanking the couple for their dedication.
There was also a performance by the Rome Salvation Army violin students, who were not just children, and included Capt. Tim Blevins.
"Tim's been practicing at home every night," Capt. Paula Blevins said.
They also inducted Rome City Commissioner Jamie Doss as a lifetime board member, as he approaches 25 years of working with and supporting the Salvation Army.
"But don't worry," Doss said, "I'm not retiring."
A number of people spoke, giving testimonies about their experiences as volunteers, working with the Blevinses and the mission of the Salvation Army.
"Angel Trees, Scouting for Food, Stock our Shelves," Paula Blevins said. "There so many important programs our volunteers help with."
The Blevinses' last day will be June 19. The incoming leadership team will be majors Hank and Eunice Harwell, who are coming in from Homosassa, Florida.
"But don't worry, it doesn't matter who's in charge," Tim Blevins said. "The Salvation Army marches forward, always forward."
The Rome Corps of the Salvation Army offers a number of services, including disaster relief, a home store and the annual Angel Tree program, which provides Christmas gifts to children in need. The annual red kettle campaign is their biggest and most visible fundraiser each year.
The Salvation Army also has a homeless shelter, which can serve up to 15 people on a temporary basis, usually for around 90 days. According to Paula Blevins, they try their best to emphasize getting a job and saving money. However, she said affordable housing just doesn’t exist right now.
The Salvation Army has ministries in 133 countries all across the world.