A new basketball pavilion in Parks Hoke Park was dedicated Wednesday afternoon in a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by city and county officials, as well as family members of the people the park is named after, Fletcher Parks Sr. and Raymond Hoke.
Rome Mayor Sundai Stevenson led the ceremony, offering much praise for the large delegation from the City of Rome, Floyd County and other key members of the community who supported the project.
The pavilion was paid for with funds from the 2017 special purpose local option sale tax, as well as funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
"We actually started planning the park in 2014, in anticipation of SPLOST approval." said Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Director Todd Wofford. "However, there were some drainage and sewer issues which complicated things quite a bit."
The Rev. Carey N. Ingram, pastor of Lovejoy Baptist Church, led the attendees in prayer.
"All we ask for is a safe place for our children to play," Ingram said. "A place where we can have a family barbecue, free from crime and drugs."
Ingram also noted that he met and courted his wife Judy at the park. He said he hopes that in the future people will look back on the park with as many happy memories as he does.
The original Hardy Avenue Park was renamed Parks Hoke Park on Oct. 11, 1980, and was sponsored by the South Rome Community Association.
The park was named after Fletcher Parks Sr. and Raymond Hoke, two men who coached and umpired baseball and softball games at the park, along with many others.
According to "The Enchanted Land Eighth Hill," by Shirley Denmon, there was a ballfield on the 400 block of Hardy Avenue that was a large grassy area where children and adults played ball in the early 1940s.
"Fletcher Parks, an educator with the city school system, worked as the athletic director and coach for the Main High Panthers football team. The football team used the Hardy Avenue ball fields to practice for their football games... Also softball and baseball teams from the surrounding area of Rockmart, Cedartown and other cities used to come to play in the summer championship games," Denmon wrote.
Rome City Commissioner Bonny Askew -- who attended the 1980 dedication ceremony, albeit as a younger city commissioner -- grew up a few blocks from the park and has many fond memories of it.
"The playground was an important part of my childhood," Askew said. "All the parents who lived in the houses surrounding the park watched what was happening all the time, and they would call your parents if you were acting out."
Sometimes, if a child was acting out a lot, a parent would come out to the park to talk with a troublemaker.
"And that was worse," Askew said, "because you ended up getting yelled at twice. Once at the park, and again when you got home."
Even so, it was a place with many good memories and a social center at the time.
"When I left Rome to go to college, I was gone for two years. When I came back, the first place I went was the park to tell everyone I was back," Askew said. "It was where everyone hung out, it really was a village. This re-dedication is really a promise to the young people of today that use the park."