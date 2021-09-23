A two week look at COVID-19 in Floyd County: at least 37 dead

September 9:

New infections: 117, with a seven day average of 116.9 per day.

New infections in the past two weeks: 2,001 (PCR+Antigen)

Positivity rate: 27.2%

Hospitalizations: 206, 2 under investigation

Deaths: total of 220 confirmed and 45 probable.

Sept. 23:

New infections: 61, with a seven-day average of 63.6 per day.

New infections in the past two weeks: 1,229 (PCR+Antigen)

Positivity rate: 21.9%

Hospitalizations: 147 and 3 under investigation.

Deaths: total of 257 confirmed and 51 probable.

Source: Georgia Department of Public Health, Floyd County Emergency Management Agency.