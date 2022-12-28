Judge Harold Murphy

Judge Harold Murphy

Editor's Note

As a reporter at the Rome News-Tribune, I covered Judge Murphy's courtroom for over a decade and was always impressed as an observer by the wisdom and respect with which he treated every single individual in his courtroom. The care he took with each case, and the humor he displayed each proceeding, was inspiring. 

- John Bailey

Criminal Justice Foundation event

U.S. Magistrate Judge Walter E. Johnson (left) and U.S. District Court Judge Harold L. Murphy visit prior to the Community Criminal Justice Foundation luncheon in 2017. Murphy was honored for his long service to law enforcement, both as a Superior Court Judge in the Tallapoosa Circuit, followed by 40 years on the federal bench. (Doug Walker, file)
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In