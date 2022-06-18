Floyd County voters will help decide Tuesday on the Democratic nominees for four statewide offices.
All precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
♦ Lieutenant governor: Charlie Bailey and Kwanza Hall are vying to take on Republican Burt Jones in the Nov. 8 general election.
Hall received just over 30% of the vote in the May 24 primary. Bailey, at nearly 18%, was the runner up in the field of nine candidates. The two ran neck-and-neck in Floyd County, with Hall pulling 641 votes to Bailey's 640.
♦ Secretary of state: Dee Hawkins-Haigler or Bee Nguyen will face incumbent Republican Brad Raffensperger this fall.
Nguyen won just over 44% of the vote in the five-person race. Hawkins-Haigler was nudging 19%. Floyd County voters in the primary favored Nguyen, 1,357 to 375 -- although Michal Owens came in second locally with 406 votes.
♦ Secretary of labor: William Boddie Jr. and Nicole Horn are in a tight race to go up against Republican Bruce Thompson. Boddie had 27.67% of the statewide vote in May, compared to 25.12% for Horn.
Boddie had the edge over Horn locally as well, 728 to 640 in a field of five contenders.
♦ Insurance commissioner: Raphael Baker and Janice Laws Robinson are battling to face incumbent Republican John King.
Robinson, with 48.70% of the primary vote in the three-person race, fell just short of the 50% plus 1 needed to win outright. Baker had the support of 33.08% of the voters. Floyd County went for Robinson, 1,225 to 907.
Floyd County Elections Supervisor Pete McDonald said Friday he's not expecting a big surge of voters on Tuesday. Just a few hundred early votes were cast last week and elections officials estimate election day will bring about the same number.
Those who voted in the Republican primary can’t vote in the Democratic runoffs. Those who registered to vote through May 21 can vote in the runoff even if they were too late to do so in the primary, or if they chose the nonpartisan ballot.
To check your status and find your precinct, visit the Georgia My Voter Page website or call the elections office at 706-291-5167.