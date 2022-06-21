The Floyd County School System has recovered the remaining funds, approximately $5,000, from a cyberattack earlier this month.
"Floyd County Schools has been able to recover the remaining funds that were stolen from an outside source as the result of a recent spearphishing incident," a statement from FCS Spokesperson Lenora McEntire Doss read. "We are extremely grateful for the assistance of the Floyd County Police Department, Chief Mark Wallace, and Major Jeff Jones as well as Ana Rodriguez with Lakeside National Bank during this cyber security investigation and full recovery."
Police were able to recover most of the funds within days after school system officials discovered the theft of $194,672.76 on June 7.
The cyberattack came from a “spoof,” an email that looked like it was a legitimate request for payment on a roofing contract. The school system had previously contracted with Ben Hill Roofing to conduct work at Armuchee High School. In April the school system was contacted to set up a direct deposit for future payments from a person they believed to be from the company.
On April 29, the school system wired the funds to the account they believed to be associated with the company. But on June 7, the actual Ben Hill Roofing company contacted the school system requesting payment and they discovered the funds had been wired to a fraudulent account.
Police stated the funds has been transferred to Lakeside National Bank, located in Texas, and had moved between accounts. The bank had already taken notice of suspicious activity and put safeguards in place.
Since then the school board has entered discussions about beefing up the school system's cybersecurity and may potentially vote on additional measures protecting their Power School system during their July meeting. The database tracks students’ grades, transcripts and other academic data. Currently, academic assets are stored on their own servers through their contract with Power School.
Floyd County Schools Superintendent Glenn White also previously said they're adding internal measures to keep this type of spearphishing attack from happening again.