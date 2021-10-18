The Fairfield Inn and Suites hotel next to the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College is expected to open in early December.
The city’s Alcohol Control Commission unanimously approved beer, wine and liquor pouring licenses Monday for the facility.
Licensee Christopher McGee said they plan to open sometime around Dec. 9 with a small bar and restaurant area serving items like burgers and flatbreads.
The 80-room hotel off the Armuchee Connector is the product of a public-private partnership between Berry College and Marriott International.
Lisa Smith, executive director of Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism, said that prior to the pandemic, tennis tournaments regularly brought hundreds of people to the tennis center and tourist dollars to Rome.
“It has been pretty slim with COVID-19,” Smith said. “With spectators that are coming, it depends. If it’s a youth tournament, we have a lot of spectators. It depends on proximity and the type of age group.”
While numbers have decreased as a result of the pandemic, spectators and tennis players will need somewhere to stay. The hotel will play a role in filling that void.
“This will help us keep our players in our community versus being housed in other counties,” Smith said. “It’s going to be an asset for Berry as well. I’m excited for the fact we won’t be housing in other communities. That revenue people will bring as tourists will benefit Rome.”
♦ In other actions, the ACC approved beer and wine package licenses at the new Raceway convenience store on Shorter Avenue set to open in November.
Eggs Up Grill, a breakfast and lunch spot on Turner McCall Boulevard, was awarded a wine pouring license so that it could serve mimosas.
The Tortaco restaurant on Broad Street made a special entertainment request to allow the business to have drag shows, Latin dancing events and big band jazz gigs several times a year.
The board approved the request for the drag show, but told the owners they will need an entertainment license if they wish to also feature Latin dancing and big band jazz shows.