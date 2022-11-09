Alabama man arrested for identity fraud David Crowder DCrowder@RN-T.com dcrowder Author email Nov 9, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Centre, Alabama man was booked into the Floyd County Jail Tuesday on a felony warrant charging him with identity fraud.According to the warrant:Le Hoang Nguyen, 34, used the personal information of another person to create an account with an online bank based in Rome.The incident occurred back on Sept. 9, according to the warrant. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save dcrowder Author email Follow dcrowder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Report: Bank scammed out of $100,000 Why don’t you go to church? CoosaCon returns: Over 1,000 comics and pop culture fans trek to Rome for the 2nd annual convention Greene dominates in 14th District race, Blanchard wins school board race, alcohol referendum passes This weekend: Chili Fest, CoosaCon, Underground Tours and the Summerville Renaissance Fair Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Catoosa commissioners approve rezoning requests 8 min ago Plenty of local Veterans Day events planned 1 hr ago An uptick of hospital COVID-19 cases made harder by other viruses in Whatcom County 1 hr ago Reeseville man dies of injuries sustained in Dodge County crash, authorities say 1 hr ago Jacob Gonzalez, Luis Ortiz named Pirates' minor league teammates of year 1 hr ago Pirates A to Z: Lefty reliever Manny Banuelos hopes to finally find a home in bullpen 1 hr ago 2 teens arrested after crashing stolen car on Beltline, Madison police say 1 hr ago Ep. 22 BadgerExtra podcast: Wisconsin football's 2023 QB and big test at Iowa 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Around Town: New restaurant due at former Homestead. Cabins 'R Us. 50% voter turnout? Report: 6-year-old boy dies of gunshot wound in Calhoun Report: Bank scammed out of $100,000 Local mother seeks answers in son's prison death Why don’t you go to church? Latest Region Stories Catoosa commissioners approve rezoning requests 8 min ago Plenty of local Veterans Day events planned 1 hr ago An uptick of hospital COVID-19 cases made harder by other viruses in Whatcom County 1 hr ago Reeseville man dies of injuries sustained in Dodge County crash, authorities say 1 hr ago Jacob Gonzalez, Luis Ortiz named Pirates' minor league teammates of year 1 hr ago Pirates A to Z: Lefty reliever Manny Banuelos hopes to finally find a home in bullpen 1 hr ago 2 teens arrested after crashing stolen car on Beltline, Madison police say 1 hr ago Ep. 22 BadgerExtra podcast: Wisconsin football's 2023 QB and big test at Iowa 1 hr ago