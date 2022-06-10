The trial for three men charged with the killing of two Rome half sisters in May 2020 has been delayed until November.
Desmond Lavonta Brown and Devin Lashawn Watts are facing the death penalty in Cherokee County, Alabama after they allegedly participated in the killing of Armuchee High student 31-year-old Vanita Nicole Richardson and Truvenia Campbell, before disposing of their bodies on the loop near Grizzard Park.
Because cellphone records and other evidence determined the murders took place in Cherokee County, Ala., the case was transferred and will be tried in that jurisdiction.
In January 2022, Watts filed a motion to delay his trial and motion to be transported to future court dates after the sheriff's department was unable to take him to his January 12 court date, Cherokee County Circuit Court records state.
The court granted a trial continuance on May 4, which delayed trial proceedings until November.
The Crime
Brown, Watts and Cristopher Leedarius Pullen are accused of murdering the two young women over a lost wallet. Pullen is charged with felony murder in Alabama.
According to court testimony, the killings occurred over a misplaced wallet.
After a party, Brown and the other two men took the sisters -- who they believed stole Brown's wallet during a birthday party -- on a ride. The three men planned to get the sisters in the car and ended up driving to Alabama.
When attempting to search the women for the wallet, one of the men shot Campbell. Although the youngest sister, Richardson, complied with the search, investigators said they shot and killed her as well.
While driving around with the two women's bodies in their trunk, police say the men bought three sets of gloves, a Perrier water, and a black and mild at a gas station and sold synthetic marijuana at the Callier Forest Apartments. Afterwards, they threw Richardson and Campbell's bodies off of a bridge in Rome.
They then travelled to the Atlanta area the next day, prosecutors said to dispose of some of the evidence. As they were driving around the men stopped in a drive-thru line at a Zaxby's near Atlanta when Brown received a call from his mother.
She had found his missing wallet behind their television.
Pullen, who was riding with Brown, told investigators that Brown got erratic and pulled out of the drive-through line cursing.
“He said ‘I just got two bodies for nothing,’” GBI special agent, Ghee Wilson testified in a probable cause hearing in December 2020.
All three men were arrested shortly thereafter on other charges and the Rome Police Department announced they would be charged with murder on July 23.