Deputies with the Cherokee County Alabama Sheriff's Department took a minor child into custody Friday in connection with their investigation into a shooting at a home in the southern part of the county.
According to a press release from Sheriff Jeff Shaver, a teenager was taken into custody by Cherokee County deputies on Friday afternoon for murder.
A press release from Sheriff Jeff Shaver indicates the boy was taken into custody just after 11 a.m. Central time Friday.
Officers responded to a 911 call regarding a possible shooting at a home on County Road 19 between Centre and Piedmont. Cherokee County Coroner Jeremy Deaton still had not released the victim's name late Saturday afternoon pending notification of next of kin. The press release from Sheriff Shaver said, "the victim's son, who is the suspect, was transported to juvenile detention."
Several hours later deputies were called to the Little River Canyon falls area where a man had jumped into the river but never resurfaced.
Authorities in Alabama recovered the body of Carlos Morales Dorotea, 32, from Jemison, Alabama around 3:30 Friday afternoon. Deaton said Dorotea jumped from a rock near the main falls and landed in a spot where many others have drowned in the past.
"It's the same place every time," Deaton said.
National Park Service rangers were joined by rescue teams from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, as well as several agencies in Cherokee and DeKalb counties in the recovery effort.