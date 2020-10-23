As several of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds F-16s buzzed Richard B. Russell Regional Airport during a scouting run Friday morning, you couldn't scrub the smile off Wings Over North Georgia Air Show promoter John Cowman.
After having to cancel the show last year, Cowman is excited about the chance to bring the show to Rome, even in the midst of a pandemic.
"It has been two months of a lot of work to go from our old model to this new drive in format," Cowman said. "I think it's going to be extremely successful."
The drive in model has allocated 10-foot by 20-foot parking spaces with an adjacent 10-foot by 20-foot tailgate space for folks to put out their lawn chairs to picnic and watch the airshow.
There will be an extremely limited number of food vendors and Cowman's staff will be mingling among the crowd to ensure that people keep proper distance.
The weather forecast, which is good for Sunday and with a chance for scattered showers Saturday, doesn't really present any kind of a problem, according to Cowman.
"It might change the profile, whether it's super high or low," Cowman said. "They'll adjust accordingly."
The performers are anxious to fly and perform this weekend.
Veteran pilot Michael Wiskus has brought his vintage Pitts S-1-11B to Rome from Minnesota. He was scheduled to do 23 air shows this year but thus far has only done three.
"I went to my first air show when I was nine or ten years old," Wiskus said. "I went out to the airport when I was 13 to wash airplanes and clean out hangars and I've never looked back."
He has been flying for 42 years with more than 27,000 hours of flight time.
"The most challenging thing is actually getting to the show," Wiskus said. "It's an airplane that you can only fly in clear weather, nice days and certain ceilings."
Straight out of the believe it or not box, Wiskus said he bought the vintage aircraft he is flying this weekend off eBay.
"I totally rebuilt it, changed a few things and made it my airplane. It's been all over the world," Wiskus said. "This is probably the greatest ride I've ever had. Even to this day when I get into it and throw the throttle forward it's an exhilaration."
Jerry "Jive" Kerby is flying a T-28B Trojan with the same kind of engine you'd find in a B-17 bomber.
He's been flying a T-28 for about ten years but just acquired the plane he'll fly in the air show this weekend a year and half ago.
"This has been such a year for our industry with the pandemic and all the security precautions that we're taking," Kerby said. "I think the industry did the right thing with cancelling everything and keeping the public but I think this drive-in format, allowing less interaction it is certainly good to be able to showcase aviation and air history."
Matt Younkin got into the aerobatic industry by following the footsteps of his father, Bobby Younkin and grandfather Jim Younkin.
Bobby Younkin was a legendary aerobatic pilot while his grandfather Jim was a designer of autopilot technology and well known across the industry for his restoration of vintage aircraft.
"It's a privilege to be able to showcase the airplanes capabilities for people who really appreciate it," Younkin said. He is flying a 1943 twin-engine Beech 18. It was a navigation training for the Army Air Corps in World War II.
"We acquired it around 2000 and configured it the way it is today and started doing aerobatics with it," Younkin said. "The airplane is a dream to fly. It is not designed to do aerobatics so you have to be very careful with it but the challenge is also what makes it a lot of fun."
Tickets can only be purchased in advance online at www.wingsovernorthgeorgia.com.
The parking lot will open at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday with the performance slated to begin at 12:15 p.m. The Thunderbirds performance will start around 4 p.m. each day.