Mount Vernon Mills in Trion has agreed to permanently stop using a group of toxic chemicals that provide protective coatings for its products after the Rome-based Coosa River Basin Initiative sued the mill alleging a violation of the Clean Water Act.
Mount Vernon Mills has been discharging per- and polyfluorinated substances to the city of Trion’s wastewater treatment plant. Because the plant cannot remove the chemicals, they were flowing into the Chattooga River.
The Southern Environmental Law Center, representing the environmental group Coosa River Basin Initiative, sued the mill and the city for violating both the Clean Water Act and federal laws prohibiting PFAS pollution.
“Over the past several years, we have monitored the PFAS problem in our watershed with increasing concern,” said Jesse Demonbreun-Chapman, Executive Director of the CRBI. “Throughout this process, CRBI’s goal has always been to sit at the negotiating table and find a solution that would truly be protective of the Chattooga River and Weiss Lake. We are pleased to play an important role in hastening the end of forever chemicals in ongoing textile manufacturing at the Mount Vernon Mill, while working with industry to find innovative solutions to the challenges posed by these chemicals. Ending use of PFAS in textile production at this facility is an important step to finally dealing with ongoing contamination in our region and should serve as an example to others that there are alternatives to using these chemicals in manufacturing in the first place.”
The three parties entered into a proposed consent agreement this week to permanently end the use of PFAS at the mill by the end of this year. While the agreement awaits federal court approval, Mount Vernon has agreed to divert its internal waste for offsite treatment rather than send it through the city’s treatment plant.
“What this consent decree shows is that communities don’t need to live with PFAS in their drinking water, rivers, and lakes,” said Jean Zhuang, SELC Senior Attorney. “When pressured, the industries that use and manufacture these chemicals can either treat for them or find alternatives so that we aren’t exposed to avoidable toxic pollution. EPA has made clear that our states have the power and obligation to properly control industrial sources of PFAS like Mount Vernon’s. We are pleased with this result, but there are many other sources of PFAS in the state and Georgia should begin using its existing authority to stop this pollution to protect the public.”
PFAS are a class of synthetic chemicals that are known to be toxic and associated with serious health impacts. Growing research links PFAS exposure to diseases including liver and testicular cancer, liver disease, and thyroid disease.
“This agreement serves as a model for how Georgia’s textile industry can work alongside communities to ensure safer water for everyone,” said Chris Bowers, a senior attorney with the SELC.
This announcement comes as attorneys representing the City of Rome wrapped up a week of motion hearings in Floyd County Superior Court regarding toxic chemical pollution in the Oostanaula River.
The Rome lawsuit filed in 2019 contends that Rome has spent millions of dollars to clean up toxic perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS and PFOAS, released upstream chemical companies, carpet manufacturers and Dalton Utilities into its drinking water supply. Those chemicals made their way from the Conasauga River into the Oostanaula River, Rome's main water source.
Of the original 50-plus defendants, only 12 remain, including Shaw Industries, 3M, Daikin America, DuPont, the Chemours Company, Mohawk, Aladdin Manufacturing Co., Engineered Floors LLC and Dalton Utilities. A tentative trial date is scheduled for June 5.