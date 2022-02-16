An elections investigator with the Georgia Attorney General's office found no intentional misconduct stemming from an incident in the 2020 general election that left 2,600 ballots initially uncounted.
The ballots, which were found during the process of an audit, and counted in the final certified election results had been overlooked after a voting machine jammed during the early voting period.
Floyd County Attorney Virginia Harman, and an attorney for former chief elections clerk Robert Brady, went before the State Elections Board during a 2021 hearing regarding the matter.
The case was then referred to the Attorney General's Office who investigated the matter and found "no intentional wrongdoings" on behalf of the former Floyd County Elections Board, Harman told the board during a meeting Tuesday.
The reason for the miscount is attributed to a malfunction stemming from the early voting prior to the election.
Because a voter had fanned herself with a paper ballot, it damaged that ballot causing a jam in the machine, Harman told the Floyd County Elections Board.
"For some reason, at that point, that particular scanner would not work and it was reset," Harman said during the elections board meeting. "A new scanner was brought into this room and from that day forward, everything went fine. The board of elections didn't know about the issue with that particular scanner in real time."
Brady consulted with the technology provider Dominion Voting Systems and the Secretary of State's Office. At that point he was told the best way to handle the situation was to rescan all the ballots submitted through that scanner before it jammed.
"For all intents and purposes, they thought the matter had been handled at that point," Harman said. "For some reason -- that I still don't understand and my information from the investigator is that the Secretary of State's Office has not been able to completely clarify -- about half of the ballots that had been cast from vote one until the jam were counted and entered the system and about half of them never made it into the voting tally."
After all of the ballots were rescanned and counted, the investigator ruled out intentional wrong doing and found that none of the ballots had been tampered with.
Brady had failed to present a reconciliation of each of the tallies of votes cast on each scanner. Harman said that if this had been done, the miscount might have been discovered sooner before the election results were first certified. The full recount along with the 2,600 ballots was certified and counted in the election.
"That failure is part of the secretary of state's case against him," Harman said. "So the fact that early and redundant checking and reconciliation could have been done is found to be the only shortcoming of the board of elections."
The elections board approved a consent order from the Georgia Attorney General's Office. As part of the order the board will pay a $3,000 fine to the State Elections Board.
The next step is to have the Floyd County Commission approve the consent order and fine.
Going forward, a representative from the Georgia Attorney General's Office will present it to the State Elections Board, where it will be included in a consent agenda for the board to approve.