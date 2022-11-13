Rezoning applications for a new agriculture center are expected to go onto first reading during Monday’s Rome City Commission meeting.
The commission is also expected to approve the July - Sept 2022 recycling deficit invoices.
During the pre-meeting caucus that starts at 5 p.m. in the Sam King Room at Rome City Hall, the commission will hear a presentation from the Georgia Tree Council, Rome Tree Board and Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful.
The regular meeting will follow at 6:30 p.m. in the second floor meeting room.
Although a Floyd County project, the agricultural center properties are in the city, meaning the city commission will have the final say on zoning changes.
The two parcels sit on Three Mile Road between the back of Mount Berry Mall and the Armuchee Connector. When combined, the parcel will be over 40 acres total.
The proposed zoning for Three Mile Road would go from Multi-Family Residential to Agricultural Residential while the Martha Berry property would go from Community Commercial to A-R. Special use permits are also being requested in order to host farm and/or agriculture-related events.
Funding for the center, $8 million, was approved by voters as part of the 2017 special purpose, local option sales tax package. The county approved a conditional agreement in June to purchase both parcels of land.
Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord has indicated that they expect construction to begin in 2023, and that the work will be done in stages.
Second reading and final approval of the rezoning requests will come during the city commission’s Nov. 28 meeting.
An annexation request for property located at 1225 Horseleg Creek Road is also slated for first reading Monday.
Commissioners will also go over the results of the Rome school board election held this past Tuesday.
Toni Blanchard, who was appointed to fill the unexpired term of John Uldrick earlier this year, was the top vote-getter. She received 4,746 votes. Jenny Carpenter got 1,852 votes. Ron Roach received 1,199 votes and Douglas Whatley Jr. got 1,177 votes.