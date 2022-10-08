Floyd County’s long awaited agricultural center project seems to be picking up speed as the county has signed two purchase options for land on Three Mile Road between Martha Berry Highway and the Armuchee Connector.
The two plots start behind the Mount Berry Mall, but don’t extend all the way to the Armuchee Connector.
“Both plots are about 42 acres, and we want to have the re-zoning complete before we close on the deal,” said Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord. “But we really should be closing on the properties in November.”
The ag center, and its $8 million budget, was approved as part of the 2017 special purpose local option sales tax referendum approved by voters. The project was initially submitted by retired Pepperell High School agriculture teacher and farmer Carey Harris who envisioned a “multi-purpose complex that could house a variety of agricultural activities — essentially a regional hub for business, education, tourism and special events,” reported the RN-T at the time.
Since inception, citizens and officials have envisioned a myriad of facilities that the ag center could hold. Could, being the key word. “A livestock arena surrounded by offices, with a store for Georgia Grown products along with a coffee and ice cream shop, space for food trucks and a permanent farmers market,” the RN-T reported.
The center has also been seen as an educational facility. Harris’ presentation to the tax study commission valued agriculture as a $90 million industry, and as such envisioned the ag center as a place for agricultural education. This could include gardening and landscaping clinics, animal health and welfare clinics and farm workshops.
McCord, County Clerk Erin Elrod and other officials have taken multiple trips around the region to see what other communities have done with their agricultural centers, both from an architectural point-of-view, down to more practical management and revenue considerations.
In financial terms, questions linger on whether or not the ag center will be revenue positive. Officials have said operational costs could start at $500,000 annually, and specific opportunities to offset these costs are still ongoing.
It’s assumed that some sort of office space will be included in the development, and the county has actively discussed bringing in tenants such as the University of Georgia Extension Service and 4H offices which are currently in the County Administration Building.
Officials have also discussed widening Three Mile Road, and possibly allowing additional site access through the Mt. Berry Mall.
However, as the county hires architects and begins the actual development process, decisions have to be made on what they’re actually going to build. The good thing is, regardless of what’s built, it would seem that 40 acres will allow for flexibility and future growth.