After initial jump, Floyd County COVID-19 cases show little change Thursday

There was only one more case of a person infected with COVID-19 as of noon on Thursday compared with 70 cases reported on Wednesday evening.
That brings the total of Floyd County residents who have tested positive for the illness to 71.
There has been a jump in the numbers of cases confirmed by the Georgia Department of Public Health since Monday, much of which has been attributed to an increased testing capacity.
On Sunday, there were 28 people infected with the disease. On the same day the DPH reported the second death in Floyd County, the number of people who have died from the disease has not gone up since then.
Local hospitals reported to the Floyd Emergency Management Agency on Thursday morning they had 12 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 35 awaiting test results.
The local hospital numbers differ from the DPH numbers because the state records cases by county of residence while hospitals may be treating someone from surrounding counties.
Regionally, Bartow County remained a hot spot for the coronavirus. There have been 147 cases reported and four deaths. Both Polk and Gordon county had numbers in the double digits with 16 and 20 cases respectively.
Statewide there are 5,348 cases in Georgia with 1,056 people hospitalized and 163 deaths.
Unemployment claims skyrocket
Unemployment claims skyrocketed in Georgia for the week between March 22 through 28.
The Georgia Department of Labor processed 133,820 claims during that time, the highest number of claims it has ever processed in a week.
This increase is 1,102% over the prior week and a DOL release stated are more claims than were filed during the peak of the 2008-2009 recession.
Unemployment claims throughout the United States increased 101% last week to 6.6 million.
As part of that Georgia dispersed $14,563,575 in unemployment benefits to 64,022 Georgians for the week ending March 28.
“People are anxious and worried about their health, their families, and how they are going to continue to make it financially during these uncertain times,” GDOL Commissioner Mark Butler said in a release. “We are here to help Georgians get through this economic struggle.”
There are many Georgians who may be eligible for assistance but don't know it, Butler said in the release. The information about who is eligible can be found on the GDOL website at www.dol.georgia.gov.