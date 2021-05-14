Air space above Rome's Richard B. Russell Regional Airport is humming with the sound of vintage aircraft being pulled thorough turns and loops as the 2021 Mark Fullerton Memorial Bear Creek Bash aerobatic competition gets underway.
Pilots are competing in seven categories including primary, power sportsman, power intermediate, power advanced, power unlimited, four minute free and legacy.
The event has been held in Rome since 2009. It was moved to Rome from the Tara Airport on the south side of Atlanta, which is where the name Bear Creek originated.
The International Aerobatic Club has sanctioned the event which is one of nearly 30 competitions which has returned to the calendar following the pandemic which cut back to just eight events last year.
Pilots started their practice sessions Thursday with competition taking place all day Friday and most of the day Saturday. The event is the largest of its kind in the Southeast each year.
Tom Hartvigsen, of Winchester, Tennessee, flies a Pitts S-2B and is competing in the intermediate division.
"It's a very refined design and it's very old," Hartvigsen said of his Pitts. "It's got plenty of power, a 260 horsepower engine in it."
He developed his affinity for aerobatics competitions while he attended the Parks College of Aeronautical Technology.
"Just about everybody in the dorm was a flight instructor so I couldn't pass it up," Hartvigsen said.
Larry Macon, of Salisbury, North Carolina, also flies a Pitts S-2B.
"They're small planes, lightweight and a lot of power," Macon said. "They're very maneuverable, very quick with the controls and it's just a blast. Once you fly it I think it gets addictive."
He started flying when he was in college at NC State and has been flying competition aerobatics for more than 20 years.
Pilots are judged on the flow and symmetry of their routines and based on a maximum score of 10 from each judge. Points are deducted based on deviation from the standard for each maneuver.
Airport Manager John Carroll said the event is great outreach to the entire aviation community.
"Everybody supports each other," Carroll said. "It also brings folks to Rome and Floyd County for greater services. It's not just at the airport, it's the restaurants, the hotels, the car rentals and everything else."
Of course the airport does benefit tremendously over the course of three or four days through fuel sales. Carroll said the fuel supply at the airport was not impacted at all by the pipeline shutdown this past week.
Several of the pilots in Rome this week are expected to be challengers at the US National Aerobatic Championships in Salina, Kansas Sept. 19-24.
There is no charged admission to the competition. People can bring chairs and sit in the lawn on the backside of the main terminal building or set up in the parking lot in front of the terminal.