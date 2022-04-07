During National Child Abuse Prevention Month in April, Advocates for Children is raising awareness of the dramatic increase in the number of children who are hurt, neglected or sexually abused. The bitter truth is that most reports are coming directly from the children.
“Sadly, we have completed 479 forensic interviews in a year,” said Rachel Castillo, Pres. and CEO of Advocates for Children, “and 80% of those are triggered by the child.” She explained that the interviews are a means of gathering information from a victim or witness for use in a legal setting like a court hearing and are critical pieces of the legal process to protect children.
“At our center, we have seen a 25% increase in forensic interviews in just a year. This alarming upsurge may be generated by more children staying at home during the pandemic, a rise in adult addiction, income decreases and other situations that instigate child neglect and abuse.
Advocates provides a safe environment at their Children’s Advocacy Center where a child can share information with a professionally trained forensic interviewer. The information collected is key to child welfare decisions that can include caseworkers, law enforcement, court systems and others involved in helping secure the safety of children.
“These children who come forward are the voices of courage,” Castillo pointed out. “It’s very difficult and frightening to report an adult, often someone in the family or a family friend.” She said Advocates is very careful to handle each child with compassion and a plan to keep them from being further abused.
“One of the most difficult things we must do is hear the heartbreaking stories of abuse, yet it’s so much more difficult for the victim. We focus on each child and what needs must be met immediately and longer-term. Our team is devoted to walking this journey with every child experiencing trauma and getting the best possible outcome for these precious young victims.”
This month, Advocated is hosting several important events to encourage the prevention of child abuse, including Community Conversations and Dinner on April 21, a workshop called “Keep Your Child Safe” and a Coffee and Conversation opportunity to learn how estate planning can support this meaningful cause. See advochild.org for details and registration.
Additionally, a new program called Together for Families is launching this month at Advocates and will host a ribbon-cutting on April 20 at their new resource center for families needing support to keep their families in-tact. Poverty is often a trigger for children being removed to foster care, so this important program will be working to keep families together by providing the necessary resources to overcome poverty situations.