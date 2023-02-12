The Georgia Council on Aging and the Coalition of Advocate’s for Georgia’s Elderly will host their annual Senior Day at the Capitol on Wednesday.
It's an opportunity for older adult constituents to meet their legislators, see where the legislative action takes place and participate in the advocacy process. With such a wide variety of advocates in attendance, Senior Day also makes for a wonderful networking opportunity for those in the aging services field.
Another highlight will be the presentation of the 2023 Distinguished Older Georgian, Mrs. Carolyn Lipscomb of Arabi. Each year GCOA accepts nominations for a local agent of change over the age of 70 who is making a positive and significant impact on the lives of senior citizens.
The Senior Day events will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude around 2 p.m. They're part of Senior Week in Georgia, proclaimed by Gov. Brian Kemp.
For those who cannot make it to the in-person gathering, a virtual Senior Week webinar will premiere on the Council’s Facebook page on Thursday at 10 a.m. It will include appearances by the governor, several legislators, GCOA staff and board members, and the 2023 Distinguished Older Georgian.
The full schedule of Senior Week events can be found on the Georgia Council on Aging’s website, gcoa.org, and social media pages.
This will be the first in person gathering since 2020. Pre-covid, hundreds of seniors, CO-AGE members, and aging services professionals from across the state would fill the halls wearing the event’s signature green scarves.
The Council was created by the Georgia General Assembly in 1977 to advise on matters relating to the state’s seniors.
CO-AGE was founded by the Council as a forum to identify and address concerns of older Georgians. Each year CO-AGE selects a number of priorities to take to the legislature. Anyone with a desire to advocate for the specific needs of older adults is encouraged to become a member.