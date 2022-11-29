The City of Rome and Floyd County will soon be seeking another provider for their joint employee wellness clinic after receiving notice that AdventHealth Redmond is preparing to terminate the agreement.
On Mar. 9, 2021, the Floyd County Commission voted to extend the contract with Redmond by a 3-1 vote. Commissioner Rhonda Wallace voted against it and Commissioner Scotty Hancock, who is employed at Redmond, recused himself.
Two weeks later, the Rome City Commission approved the extension without a formal vote. Commissioners Craig McDaniel, Sundai Stevenson, Randy Quick, Mark Cochran and Bill Collins recused themselves, leaving less than a majority on the nine-member board. All five said they had a business relationship with either Redmond or Floyd Medical Center, which also bid for the contract.
A staff committee, comprised of both city and county employees, looked over five different proposals, including options from both Redmond and Floyd. The committee cited concerns in regards to parking and access to the Floyd clinic as part of its recommendation to stay with Redmond.
Later in 2021, AdventHealth purchased Redmond from HCA Healthcare.
"The contract was an automatic renewal each year unless either side wanted to terminate with 60 days' notice," said Rome City Manager Sammy Rich.
AdventHealth has given 90 days' notice, which gives the city and county until around March 1 to find another provider.
Around 2,500 people use the employee wellness center, located at 2112 Shorter Avenue, according to Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord. That's city and county employees plus their family members.
Services offered include pre-employment screenings, post-accident, workers compensation and firefighter physicals. Employees can also save money on copays and other basic medical services by going to the clinic.
McCord and Rich both said they did not know why AdventHealth decided to terminate.
"They did give us more time than they had to," McCord said. "So, we appreciate that."
Calls to AdventHealth's corporate office had not been returned as of press time.