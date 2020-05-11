Nearly $700,000 that the Rome City Commission expected to add to the fund balance was cut from projections Monday as the finance department continues its yearly audit.
Finance Director Toni Rhinehart said the increase to the rainy-day fund will be closer to $2.9 million -- down from the initial amount of $3.59 million that was included in the 2019 revised budget.
She said it had to be adjusted because of an expected increase in tax allocation to the city school system.
“We were settling up with the school board because of the higher-than-normal collection rate of taxes for 2019," Rhinehart said during the web-based meeting.
"Taxes were up due to that fact, and above what was budgeted to the school board for their normal allocation. So we have set aside some funds to offset that difference.”
Rome City Schools are funded by a property tax millage rate levied by the city. The city pays Floyd County to collect its property tax, which doesn’t come in until near the end of the year.
To provide the school system a monthly allocation for maintenance and operations, the city uses its fund balance during the first months of the system’s fiscal year.
“We start paying their allocation to them in July, August, September and October before we start getting tax money from the county,” Rhinehart said.
The city had a property tax collection rate of 96% for 2019, which continues a trend of higher rates in each of the last couple of years, according to Rhinehart.
“We still have a very healthy increase to fund balance and a very healthy fund balance in general, which is very important going forward, especially in light of this year and what’s going on,” Rhinehart said.
She said the city’s fund balance is about $24 million but did not have an exact number Monday. The board unanimously approved the revised budget.
Mayor Bill Collins did question Rhinehart and City Manager Sammy Rich about when they expect tax revenues to tumble as a result of the economic slowdown caused by the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rhinehart said that, so far, her department has seen less impact than expected. Local option sales tax for the month of March was up 1.8% over the same period in 2019 -- something Rich said he relates to panic-buying in the early days of the outbreak.
“I will be very surprised if April is also up, but by mid-year I think we're going to start seeing what the real impact is going to be," Rich said, adding that hotel and motel tax collections as well as spending habits for those who remain unemployed are yet to be seen.
“We’re trying to be pretty conservative right now, and just because things are in our capital budget, we’re not going out and immediately spending the money on them," he said. "We’re reviewing those on a case-by-case basis just to hedge our bet a little to get us to about June.”
In other action, the city commission unanimously approved amendments to the Community Development Block Grant Entitlement Plans to assist small businesses in trouble as a result of COVID-19.
The community development office is setting up an emergency grant program with $258,026 earmarked from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act stimulus.
Director Bekki Fox said the plan must be approved by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development before they can accept applications. That is normally a 45-day process, although Fox said she expects them to expedite that.