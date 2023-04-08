A large tree is down on Horseleg just off Shorter Avenue this morning.
Another round of Saturday morning storms has left the area swamped with some roads covered with high water and trees down.
Power outages were at 1,800 customers at one point but by 12:20 p.m., only 128 were without service. Bartow County was the latest trouble spot with close to 1,000 outages.
At least 3.63 inches of rain has fallen since midnight with more on the way. That's on top of three quarters of an inch that fell on Friday.
Here are some additional concerns from Floyd E-911 as of 12:30 p.m.
WEATHER UPDATES
11:49AM-
11:38AM-
11:16AM-
11:12AM-
11:03AM-
11:00AM-
10:42AM-
10:27AM-
10:18AM-
The forecast:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.