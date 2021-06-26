It’s been almost five years since GP’s Enterprises was awarded the contract to widen 6.7 miles of Ga. 140 between Shannon and Adairsville. For the growing number of motorists who use that highway, there is some light at the end of the tunnel.
Construction of the highway is roughly 80% complete and 85% of the money budged for the project has been spent. October 2022 is the most recent completion date targeted by GDOT and the contractors.
GP’s original bid price for the work was $56.48 million however the current projected final budget for the project stands at $59.76 million, according to local GDOT Engineer Ricky Boatner.
The price tag went up because some of the drainage structures had to be completely redesigned and that’s a big a part of the delay in completion of the project. GP’s has been busy in recent weeks finishing up new drainage structures along older sections of the highway which are being re-used as part of the new alignment.
The contractor has also been awarded a couple of extensions due to weather problems. GP’s Enterprises did not respond to repeated Rome-News-Tribune calls for comment on the project.
The city of Adairsville is certainly looking forward to the completion of the highway. Two other sections of the overall project to widen the highway all the way to I-75 were completed years ago.
“Looking to the future I think this highway is going to be very important,” said Brady Hammonds, community development director in Adairsville. “Highway 140 is going to grow into a commercial corridor and with the industrial development that is going on here now, the widening is going to be very important.”
GDOT’s most recent traffic count on the highway indicates that 14% of the traffic on a daily basis is truck traffic. The number of tractor-trailers on the highway has grown steadily since the last count in 2015. Industrial development in Adairsville is expected to grow that number even larger.
Overall GDOT projects traffic to grow by about 22%, to more than 35,300 vehicles daily by 2035.
A couple of location shifts were made along the route earlier this month so that sections of the old road, which will be retained on the new alignment, can be milled and repaved. Boatner said that work has finally gotten underway.
The project was originally bid early in 2015 however CMES, which was the low bidder the first time around, could not get bonded forcing the project to be put to bid a second time.