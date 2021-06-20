The Downtown Development Authority will take its latest proposal for open container alcohol consumption in the Broad Street business district to the Rome Alcohol Control Commission Monday night.
The meeting starts at 5 p.m. on the second floor of City Hall, 601 Broad St, and is open to the public.
The DDA will also be asking for a special event public consumption permit for the River District Arts Festival, set for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Rome City Commission has twice rejected the notion of people walking up and down Broad Street with alcoholic beverages in hand. But the DDA has put together information about the success of similar ordinances in cities around Georgia and hopes the third time will be the charm.
More than 30 cities have some sort of open container district. DDA Director Aundi Lesley and Marketing Director Megan Otwell contacted several of those communities to get a feel for their experiences and said the response was overwhelmingly positive. The one recurring issue was an uptick in littering in several of the cities.
The DDA also surveyed downtown residents, business owners and store managers. Of those who responded, 82% of the business owners and 95% of the residents supported a trial period.
The trial period being pitched to the ACC would permit open consumption on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The citizen board makes recommendations to the elected Rome City Commission.
A year ago, the City Commission voted down a proposed 60-day trial period with consumption ending at 10 p.m.
Commissioner Bonny Askew said he didn’t buy the idea that letting people wander the street with an adult beverage would increase business for other retailers. He voted against the measure along with Commissioners Craig McDaniel, Jim Bojo, Randy Quick and Sundai Stevenson. The only positive votes came from Commissioners Jamie Doss, Mark Cochran and Wendy Davis.
A similar motion also failed in October 2017, when Davis made a motion to permit open containers downtown but failed to get a second.