The Rome Alcohol Control Commission wants more time to study a proposed ordinance that would permit home delivery of alcoholic beverages.
The citizen panel also sought more time Monday tconsider a provision that would allow the city to to pull a beverage sales license if the licensee has a significant amount of outstanding debt to the city.
City Clerk Joe Smith said the home delivery ordinance comes as a result of House Bill 879, passed by the state last year. Smith explained that he is still awaiting a "workable set of rules" from the Georgia Department of Revenue.
ACC Chairwoman Monica Sheppard likened the state law to an effort by the ACC last year to allow open containers of alcohol in certain areas, to help local retailers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The city commission, however, rejected the open container law.
"I think this is absolutely a possible solution to the fact that our establishments are missing out on sales because they can't have people coming in and spending in the way they would under normal circumstances," Sheppard said.
The law would require homeowners to have set up an account with the seller and pay for the alcohol in advance.
Smith pointed out that the law would put tremendous responsibility on whoever was delivering the alcohol, to make sure it was getting to the right location and not into the hands of an underaged individual.
Sheppard also expressed some concern about the debt ordinance and wondered if it was a way to get the ACC to serve as an enforcement arm for other agencies within government.
The ordinance would let the city pull the license of a retailer in mid-year if they accumulated more than $1,000 in debt. Smith said individual servers of alcohol could not get a permit, or renew their permit, if they have any outstanding debts to the city.
After tabling action on the proposals, the ACC approved new beer and wine package and pouring licenses for Billy Newby's new Newby Farm and Vineyard Tasting Room at 411 Broad St. and Elizabeth Kieler's Olea Olive Oil and Wines shop at 424 Broad St.
New beer package licenses were approved for Tops Corner Food Mart, 1105 Calhoun Ave., and Maple Food Shop, 2031 Maple Ave.