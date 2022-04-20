The men's and women's 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference Tennis Championship are back in Rome. First used as a backup to Cary, N.C., the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College has since been a contender for the events each spring.
Even more important this year, especially for publicity of the tournament and featuring the tennis center, both tournaments are being broadcast on the ACC Network this weekend.
Men's tournament
For the men's tournament, Virginia earned the top seed. Cavaliers finished up the ACC slate with a perfect 12-0 mark. The top four seeds all picked up double byes into the Friday quarterfinals. Virginia is followed by No. 2 seed Wake Forest, No. 3 North Carolina and No. 4 Louisville.
Second-round play will be held Thursday, starting at 10 a.m. with No. 8 Florida State versus No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 5 Duke versus the Clemson-Boston College winner. At 12:30 p.m., No. 7 Miami takes on No. 10 Georgia Tech and No. 6 NC State faces off with No. 11 Virginia Tech.
The quarterfinals start at 10 a.m. Friday with top-seeded Virginia facing off with the Florida State-Notre Dame winner and No. 4 Louisville battling Duke, Clemson or Boston College. The 12:30 p.m. quarterfinals feature No. 2 Wake Forest playing the Miami-Georgia Tech winner and No. 3 North Carolina battling the NC State-Virginia Tech winner.
The semifinals will be played at 10 a.m. Saturday, while the championship match is slated for 10 a.m. Sunday.
The Saturday semifinal match featuring the highest remaining seed and the Sunday championship match will broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.
Women's tournament
The Women’s Tennis Championship also opened Wednesday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
The top four seeds earn double byes into the Friday quarterfinals. North Carolina, No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Miami and No. 4 Virginia each picked up double byes.
The tournament started at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday with a first-round match between No. 12 Clemson and No. 13 Virginia Tech. No. 11 Boston College then takes on No. 14 Louisville at 3:30 p.m.
Second-round action will be held Thursday, starting at 3:30 p.m. with No. 8 Florida State versus No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 5 NC State playing the Clemson-Virginia Tech winner. At 6 p.m., No. 7 Wake Forest takes on No. 10 Syracuse and No. 6 Georgia Tech faces off with the Boston College-Louisville winner.
The quarterfinals start at 3:30 p.m. Friday with top-seeded North Carolina facing off with the Florida State-Notre Dame winner and No. 4 Virginia battling NC State, Clemson or Virginia Tech. The 6 p.m. quarterfinals feature No. 2 Duke playing the Wake Forest-Syracuse winner and No. 3 Miami battling Georgia Tech, Boston College or Louisville.
The semifinals will be played at 2 p.m. Saturday, while the championship match is slated for 2 p.m. Sunday.
The Saturday semifinal match featuring the highest remaining seed and the Sunday championship match will broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.
Championship ticket passes are $25. One-day entry passes are $10 for adults and $7 for children, aged 9-17 and non-ACC college students. Children 8 and under as well as and ACC college students will be admitted free of charge.