Rome’s Alcohol Control Commission approved a beer and wine pouring license for Rodrigo Barahona Morales at the new Karma Event Center, but wants Morales to come back before the ACC before he opens the facility.
Monica Sheppard, who chairs the ACC, said they have some concerns related to the potential capacity of 1,000 people in the bar at 2700 Martha Berry Blvd.
The event center will be located in a 12,000 square foot space on the back side of the Party City/Dollar Store building near Mount Berry Mall.
Morales said he has no plans to serve food at the bar, and it isn’t required unless a venue has a liquor pouring license. It would be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights with either a DJ or live bands. He also projected at least one large “concert” a month.
Sheppard’s questions related primarily to how he would manage the size of the crowd and make sure that underaged youth are not able to access alcohol.
“Obviously our concern is the safety of your patrons,” she said.
Morales is planning to add a couple of exits and as many as seven additional rest room facilities but will be back at the ACC once he firms up a few more operational details.
Also on Monday, Justin Shepard received approval for beer and wine package and pouring permits at the River Remedy Brewing Co., 320 Glenn Milner Blvd.
Shepard is a longtime home brewer. He worked at The Foundry in Rome for over three years before joining the staff at Freight and Rail Brewing Co. in Calhoun for a period of time in 2020.
He expects to open the River Remedy within two months as a craft beer bar. Meanwhile, he is in the process of getting state and federal brewery permits. Sheppard said he won’t have a kitchen but would be bringing in food trucks for his patrons.
The small building has most recently been the home to Rivers Edge Social Club. As it stands, it can accommodate about 48 people inside.Shepard said he plans to add a deck, which could nearly double his capacity.
The ACC also granted Juan Manuel Aguirre a beer, wine and liquor pouring license at Las Mesas Mexican Grill, 2817 Martha Berry Highway. The building is the former home of WOW Wingery.
The citizen board also signed off on beer and wine package permits for Souleymane Kouate at the 1901 Dean Convenience store, the former Roy’s Little Garden. Renovations to that location are expected to take nearly a month before the store can open.