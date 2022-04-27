A tiny kitten was abandoned on the side of the road in Rome, but a foster family is driving five hours to rescue it.
A witness watched as a mother cat and her kitten were tossed out of a moving car. The mother cat was so startled that she ran away, leaving her kitten stranded. The witness called her mom who, as it happens, is a volunteer with Floyd Felines. The nonprofit organization is dedicated to saving, spaying and neutering cats in Floyd County.
Kristy LaRue, CEO and cofounder of Floyd Felines, estimates that the kitten is about five weeks old. Although it needs to be hand-fed using a syringe, owing to its age and the fact that it was taken from its mother too early, it is otherwise in good condition.
However, this abandoned orange kitten isn't an isolated incident. Abandoned cats and kittens are a huge problem in Floyd County, and the spring months can be overwhelming for Floyd Felines and other animal welfare organizations, LaRue said.
She said cats breed all year long and can have up six litters each year. That means the number of abandoned and stray cats that end up in the shelter can overwhelm staff and exhaust resources.
"We probably have about 20 moms and babies right now," LaRue said. "I think I have one open kennel left -- and this is just April. It's sad, it's very sad."
"If people could get their cats spayed and neutered, which would keep kittens from being born continuously, that's the root of everything," LaRue said. She added that this procedure would reduce the number of abandoned cats and relieve pressure on rescue groups.
Because there are no low cost spay and neutering services in Floyd County, Floyd Felines are researching low cost options, LaRue added.
"Again, they're just voiceless cats and a lot of people don't respect them, but they need our help. And that's by spaying and neutering the animals," she said.
La Rue said those who would like to help can donate cat food or navigate their website FloydFelines.org for other volunteer and donation services.