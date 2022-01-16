The Martin Luther King Jr. Commission will be hosting their annual community Freedom March on Monday at 11:30 a.m.
Everyone who wants to participate is asked to gather at the corner of First Avenue and Broad Street. The march will then go down Broad Street and end at Rome City Hall.
MLK Commission Chair Alvin Jackson encourages all march participants to wear masks to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 and the omicron variant.
Following the march, there will be a drive-through lunch at the Rome Civic Center, 400 Civic Center Drive, around 12:20 p.m.
This will be the only in-person event celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Rome. The rest of the events, held over the weekend, were scheduled to take place virtually.
Dr. K. Scott McClure delivered the keynote address of the prayer breakfast on Saturday morning over a livestream on the Flatrock Baptist Church's Facebook page. More than 180 people tuned in to the livestream and you can still view it by visiting the page.
In the address, McClure touched on the power of prayer and how it often takes a backseat in our day-to-day lives.
"As we sing about prayer this morning during this prayer breakfast, we know that prayer is essential ... and if we ever needed to pray, now is that time, this morning," McClure said.
The pastor also quoted King's iconic "I have a dream" speech during his address and said that we must keep praying to keep King's legacy alive.
"We find in this world such chaos ... and it's in such a chaotic whirlwind, if you will, that we must arrive at the place to where we all can agree, that no matter what side of the fence we're on, no matter what our status is in life, we must come to the realization that we must keep praying," McClure said. "We can all agree that we're living in a place in time that is filled with such swift transition."
McClure touched on the pandemic, the importance of family and friends support and how prayer can be a comfort.
You can also watch the 5 p.m. Sunday ecumenical service livestream on the Mt. Olive Baptist Church’s Facebook page. Rev. Timothy D. Careathers, the senior pastor of Friendship Baptist Church in Fayetteville, North Carolina, is the keynote speaker for that service.