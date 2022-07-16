Ahead of their August reunion, Main High School’s reunion committee and former students reflected on the years they spent at the all-Black school that fostered community and authenticity.
Committee Member Carolyn Stallworth graduated from Main High School in 1965 and has been working to archive and preserve the history of Rome’s segregated school system, including Main which was also known as Rome Colored.
The school was built in 1883 and closed in 1968 after the school system started its desegregation process. Though it was born out of a tragic history, the environment teachers and students created together sparked a historical magic by establishing a healthy foundation for the community.
“Its roots run deep in our community and they run deep in us,” Sandra Hill, reunion committee member, said.
Despite being provided with hand-me-down textbooks and outdated classroom materials from all-White schools, teachers were still able to propel students towards success. Many of Main’s teachers graduated from the same high school, left for college and came back to Rome after graduation to return to their home school as a teacher, Hill stated.
“We were a part of history, we lived Black history at the time,” Betty Burge said. In 1963 and 1964, Main High students participated in sit-ins at various lunch counters in Rome to protest segregation. Despite the abuse they endured from White business owners, their actions prompted the area’s desegregation.
Additionally, Hill said the generational history of the school still impresses her.
“This school nurtured us across generations,” she stated.
Her mother graduated from Main High in 1937 and Hill graduated in 1961. She added both her mother and herself were taught by the same first-grade teacher.
When reminiscing about her teenage years, Helen Williams said one teacher sparked her love for reading, and at the end of the school year, she said the teacher wrote a special message for Williams in her yearbook.
“’A thing of beauty is a joy forever.’ And she said ‘Helen, you have made this year a joy for me.’ I’ll never forget her,” Williams reflected.
Moreover, the community of that area was built on accountability respect and love, attendees said.
Committee chair, Cecelia Abbott, told a story about when a teacher would have her sit out in the hall as a repercussion for talking during class.
However, instead of silently sitting in the hall, she would make friends with other students who were roaming around and they would bring her candy. She laughed at the memory of being a chatty teenager and getting treats from her peers.
“What brings us back are those great memories from the past,” Stallworth said. “When things are wonderful, lovely and make you feel good, you tend not to forget them. That’s why so many of us through the years come back to Rome... And we’re really looking forward to enjoying the 2022 (reunion).”
Main High will have its reunion for all former teachers and students on August 11 through 13 at the Rome Civic Center on 400 Civic Center Drive.