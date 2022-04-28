On Wednesday night, Larry Atwell, Rome City schools former superintendent passed away, and leaving behind a legacy of creating a united Rome Middle and Rome High School.
He served as the school system's superintendent for 14 years from 1989 until 2002, and in that time he combined east and west Rome's middle and high school into the current Rome Middle School and Rome High School.
"It was a big task for a new superintendent walking in to the office to do," Former superintendent Gayland Cooper said. "We had plenty of challenges, but it all went well. Dr. Atwell was a good man to work with."
Because of Atwell's hiring of quality teachers and administration, the merger gave students access to more advanced placement coursework, more electives, and stronger academics in general, Cooper said.
Atwell's daughter Erin Hernandez said, "band was important, art was important, football was important. All of these things had opportunities for every student."
Also, Atwell created a professional atmosphere with high expectations for both students and staff.
"We expected a great deal out of our students in terms of learning performance, teachers and administrators. And the community appreciated that," Cooper said. Henandez added that Atwell always treated his employees with kindness and respect which boosted morale around the system.
"He was a great man and was very supportive, and a great example for me to follow," Current superintendent Louis Byars said. "Can't be a leader for that long without making an impact on the system. The high school and middle school are a testament to what he did."
Cooper said it was a pleasure to have worked with the man, and Byars said Atwell's presence will be missed in the school system.
Atwell is survived by his wife, two daughters, two son in laws and four grandchildren, his daughter, Erin Atwell Hernandez, said.
She added Atwell was a kindhearted and generous man who was her and her sister's, Lauren Housley, biggest supporter. Her father's love for the community and school system resulted in him making sure all children had access to great education.
"He was a teacher and mentor at heart," Hernandez said. "He loved to take an opportunity to talk to people and learn more about them. That's just who he was."
Atwell's family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., and his memorial will be at 3:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church.