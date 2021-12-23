Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation has big plans for 2022 as they prepare to schedule public meetings for their new master plan.
The master plan will lay out all the projects and plans for the parks and rec department for the next 10 years. This will include upgrades to the parks and facilities and any additional sports programs and amenities the department wants to offer.
Lose Design will serve as the consulting firm for the master plan and help the department lay everything out.
"They'll compare Rome to other towns in the South that are similar in size and see what we can do to improve our community," Parks and Rec Director Todd Wofford said.
The last master plan was drafted in 2001 and has been expired since 2011.
"We were actually going to start this (new one) in February of 2020," Wofford said, referencing the month Gov. Brian Kemp created the state's coronavirus task force. "We were going to send out surveyors in the community, but now we'll be doing that over email, text and some mail outs."
They'll also be hosting multiple meetings at the Forum River Center, the Rome City Auditorium and parks around the county.
"We want to get everyone's take on their vision for local parks," Wofford said.
One of Wofford's goals is to work toward putting a park in West Rome.
"The city doesn't have very many parks on the west side of town," he said. "With the GE property on the west side of town, we could put together some great plans for a regional park there with a large playground, some athletic fields and maybe even put the ag center there."
The 2017 SPLOST package has $8 million earmarked for an agriculture center.
The consulting company also plans on looking over the Forum and seeing what improvements could be made there over the next 10 years.
The recreation planning meetings will be scheduled over a period of six to nine months. The consulting firm will then meet with city and county officials and go over their findings -- such as what's in the department's inventory, what needs to be added and how well the department is staffed.
In addition, the consultants will also go over the general cost of all that needs to be done and what the department and residents want to see in the parks.
"We'll figure out to how build it, staff it and keep it up," Wofford said. "I think this is going to be a great road map for us as a community. Going forward, I hope what comes out of this is to find out where we're at, where we want to go and figure out a dedicated funding source to help us get there."