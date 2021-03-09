J'recuse?
The question of whether commissioners should recuse themselves from a city-county joint healthcare clinic decision turned into a heated debate during this weeks' city commission caucus.
Rome City Commissioners are, by charter, required to reveal if they have any conflicts of interest in matters that come before their board. If there is a conflict of interest, they are then required to recuse themselves from a vote, and even any debate, on the topic.
Rarely has the issue caused the kind of debate that took place between city commissioners and staff Monday night during caucus.
But they're rarely debating a question about Floyd County's two health care powerhouses -- Redmond Regional Medical Center and Floyd Medical Center -- where the competition is as intense as any two corporate entities in the county.
The issue this week stemmed from the city's General Administration Committee advancing a staff recommendation to continue in a joint city/county employee health clinic contract with Redmond.
At issue was the recommendation from the committee, which includes City Commissioners Jamie Doss, Bill Collins and Jim Bojo.
Collins, who has a number of business contracts with Floyd Medical Center, said he would abstain from any vote or recommendation concerning the contract.
Prior to the caucus, Commissioner Mark Cochran asked City Attorney Andy Davis for clarification on the charter's rules for recusal.
Given clarification, a debate ensued.
At one point Bojo, who has a granddaughter that works at FMC, questioned whether he should have abstained from the committee proceedings. Collins vociferously argued Bojo should not have voted to move the matter to the full board. Confused, Bojo said he didn't remember voting on the matter.
Minutes from the General Administration Committee meeting indicate no vote or motion to vote was taken; the proposal was sent to the full city commission for a vote.
After considerable discussion Monday night, Davis seemed comfortable that Bojo could participate because his granddaughter is not dependent on him for support.
Then Cochran, whose architectural firm has done work for FMC in the past, asked Davis if the attorney's law firm represented Redmond.
Davis said it had "but certainly not in this matter" and pointed out the conflict of interest section applied only to the elected officials. The attorney said he took personal professional offense to Cochran's implication.
The board ultimately tabled any action on the contract Monday night.
On Tuesday, City Manager Sammy Rich said anyone with a conflict of interest should have recused themselves at the beginning of the discussion.
Prior to considering the contract during their Tuesday meeting, Floyd County Commissioners also questioned if they should abstain from a vote.
Commissioner Scotty Hancock said he would abstain since he is employed by Redmond.
While Commission Chair Wright Bagby and Commissuoner Rhonda Wallace both sit on FMC management boards, they do so as representatives of the county.
Neither felt need to recuse themselves from that vote, since they do not receive compensation from FMC, but Wallace said she would ask County Attorney Virginia Harman for an opinion.