As we round the bend toward the end of the summer and into the fall, traditional events in Floyd County aren’t going to be the same in 2020.
The Gary Tillman Memorial Clocktower 5K Race and 2 Mile Health Walk — which usually takes place in the early morning August heat and takes runners through downtown and up and over Clocktower Hill — will now likely be a chilly hilly run on Nov. 21. Another popular 5k race, the Roman Rumble, may also be postponed.
Chiaha Harvest Fair announced last week they would be postponing events until 2021 and will likely move to the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds as well. Chiaha, which brings arts and crafts as well as food and kettle popcorn for many to enjoy, isn’t the only change.
The Knights of Columbus barbecue has also been put off.
“After reviewing the impact of COVID-19 on our Archdiocese, and with the input of our church authorities, our desire to have our annual BBQ in September is just not feasible. I know this is hard on us all but it is the right thing to do. We all need to continue to be safe,” Grand Knight Mel Thomas wrote in a Facebook post published late last week.
The Labor Day culinary staple is manned by the group and proceeds go to local charities.
The Going Caching geocaching event, which usually brings hundreds of sometimes interestingly attired people to Rome, has also been canceled for 2020.
The determination for the Coosa Valley Fair, which traditionally takes place on the first week of October each year, will be made at the fair board’s next meeting on Aug. 11, this year’s fair president JP Cooper said.
“Quite honestly it’s not looking good,” Cooper said.
Another popular event that may or may not go forward, depending on the governor’s recommendations for crowds, is the Wings Over North Georgia.
For the moment, the air show is scheduled to take place on Oct. 24-25.
“First of all, we are on target to do an air show in October,” CEO of JLC Air Show Management John Cowman said earlier. “But we are at the mercy of the government. That starts with the CDC, all the way down to Floyd County and every person in between.”
After having to cancel last fall, this year’s event needs to happen to help the company sustain its investment in the community, Cowman said.
At this stage, Cowman said the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and other performers are still thanking him for not canceling the show this far in advance.
For local businesses wanting to get the word out and potentially meet new customers, the Rome Floyd Chamber Business Expo is still scheduled for Nov. 5 at the Forum River Center.