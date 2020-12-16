As Harbin Clinic pulmonologists and critical care physicians, we care for the sickest of the sick COVID patients at both Redmond and Floyd.

Alongside hospital staff, we have dedicated the last 10 months of our lives to battling COVID at the stage of the disease where the patient's condition has deteriorated to the point where they require lifesaving intervention.

We are not healthcare workers in a big city far away. We are not strangers you see on the news. We are members of your community, and we have a message for you.

Dr. Darshak K. Pandya

“Your choice to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines WILL have a positive impact on all of our lives. A vaccine is coming soon, but until then, please continue to wear a mask and social distance. There is light at the end of the tunnel.”

Pulmonologist Dr. Darshak K. Pandya, DO
Dr. Amine Bourbia

“We’re all in this together, and we need our community to do their part. Practice social distancing, wear your mask and help us fight this pandemic. The days are long, people are sick and there are a lot of deaths. Some days I hardly have time to digest what’s happening. Your support to stay safe and follow COVID-19 health guidelines will ease our burden.”

Pulmonologist Dr. Amine Bourbia, MD

We are worried. Exhausted. Tired. Fatigued. Concerned. Discouraged. Drained. Overwhelmed. Unheard.

These are just a few words used to describe how we feel as healthcare workers currently on the frontlines facing COVID-19. We are accustomed to fast-paced environments, challenging diagnoses and tough conversations with patients. However, COVID is a whole new ballgame.

The rapid surge of cases. The early uncertainties presented by treating a novel virus. The constant donning and removal of PPE. The tough conversations with isolated patients at the end of life. Perhaps the most exhausting, tiring and discouraging aspect of the pandemic we face is the politicization of critically important public safety measures.

Wearing a mask is not a political statement. It's an act of kindness to protect those most vulnerable.

Spending the holidays at home and forgoing traditions with friends and extended family members is difficult but it's necessary. These sacrifices -- if adopted by many -- will ensure we save lives, flatten the curve and get closer to the end of the pandemic.

Washing hands. Avoiding large gatherings. Social distancing. These are the things you can do to support healthcare workers who having been making sacrifices to care for your community since March.

We are your doctors but we are also your neighbors, your friends, your community. We need this virus spread to slow.

We are exhausted. We are tired. Fatigued. Concerned. Discouraged. Drained. Overwhelmed.

We feel unheard.

We need to you to really hear us.

We need your help.

