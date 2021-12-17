While they won't be able to take office until mid-January at the latest, the new members of the Floyd County Elections Board are ready to hit the ground running.
The new five-member board was appointed at the Floyd County Commission meeting Tuesday night but they still have to wait to be officially certified by the Georgia Secretary of State's Office. Until then, former elections board chairs Steve Miller and Pete McDonald will continue to serve as interim elections co-supervisors.
Under the new legislation, the board is made up of two representatives from the two local political parties that received the most votes in the most recent governor's election. Currently, that's the Democratic Party and the Republican Party.
The terms will be staggered, with two of the members' terms expiring in 2024 and the other two expiring in 2022. The new chair's term will also expire in 2024.
Corey Townsend
Corey Townsend is the only returning member from the former three-member board that was dissolved in November.
Townsend has been involved in several government-related boards and committees, including the Rome-Floyd Development Authority and the Citizens Advisory Board.
He said that he believes being a part of community engagement is an essential part of being a responsible community member.
As a Democratic representative on the board, Townsend's term will expire in December 2024.
Gary Stamper
Gary Stamper will also be serving on the board until 2024 as a Republican representative.
Stamper formerly worked at International Paper before he retired. He's also worked as a poll watcher during elections in the past.
As a member of the elections board, Stamper said he wants to ensure "fair and honest elections for all Floyd County voters."
Pam Peters
Pam Peters will be the second Republican representative on the new elections board.
Over the past year, Peters has become very active in elections and worked as a poll watcher and poll worker. After seeing the need for more poll workers in Floyd County, she formed a volunteer group and trained them herself to work in elections.
"With the right people on the elections board, working as a team, we have the opportunity to change our elections office," she said.
Ralph Davis
Ralph Davis will be a Democratic representative serving a one-year term on the board.
Davis has been an active member of the Rome-Floyd community, serving on the South Rome Alliance and the Rome-Floyd Litter and Blight Task Force.
As a member of the Floyd County Election Board, Davis said he wants to ensure integrity and "proper function" of the elections office.
Jerry Lee
Finally, Jerry Lee will serve as the non-partisan chair of the elections board, whose term will expire in 2024.
Lee has served on the Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Authority, President of the local Boy Scout Council and local American Red Cross Board.
With a background in management, Lee said he wants to make sure the local elections process is "timely, accurate and reliable."