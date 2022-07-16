It’s been four months since Floyd County Jail’s mental health unit opened up and staff is already seeing the long term benefit the unit will have for the Rome-Floyd community.
“Long term, not all but some will benefit from this program and through FREED, it’ll change the way people think and act,” Jail Administrator Maj. Allen Pledger said.
The need for this facility goes back to 2011, when Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital closed and many people with mental health needs were left homeless. Many of these people ended up committing minor crimes, would go through the jail system, get bonded out and repeat the process.
To address the issue, voters approved a $5.2 million earmark in the 2017 SPLOST. As part of that and other SPLOST funding, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office has been able to completely renovate the jail’s medical wing, which opened this past year, as well as a separate mental health unit.
Pledger said it’s been very beneficial for those with severe mental illness who come through the jail system and they have a counselor in place at the jail to meet with these inmates to help address some of their issues.
The unit is made up of four blocks, including one block to serve as a community space where they’ll hold both group and one-on-one therapy sessions.
“That area is so open and comfortable, it doesn’t even feel like a jail” Offender Services Unit Manager Jen Cronan said. “That space is being utilized almost on a daily basis... it’s exciting to have a dedicated space for programming.”
Some of the programs that operate out of the unit include the jail’s FREED program, or Floyd Re-Entry Education and Discharge. Cronan heads up the program and works with each offender to make sure they’re prepared for success upon release. This includes help finding housing and making sure they have insurance.
Since FREED began last year, 19 people have completed the courses and five are still in the program.
Cronan also reported that the jail has a 16% recidivism rate for their inmates, which is almost half of the state average.
Alcoholics Anonymous also conducts meetings in the jail’s mental health unit and the jail is working with the local chapter of National Alliance on Mental Illness to provide group therapy and other programs in the unit.
“The community has made a good investment in the mental health unit. I think long term, we’ll be able to affect change in so many lives and keep the community safer and that’s important,” Cronan said.