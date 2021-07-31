Floyd County Paws is at capacity. There are so many wonderful animals at our shelter that need your help and your home.
Some are smart and resourceful strays while others are owner surrenders who are used to being cuddled and loved on. They are energetic, loving, affectionate, playful and intelligent. And they’re all waiting for a family to adopt them.
We asked well-known Rome residents to visit PAWS recently for a photo shoot with some of the dogs to hopefully increase visibility and to bring attention to the need for adoptions and fosters.
We appreciate all those who gave of their time to bring awareness to such an important need in the community. With the help of talented photographers Steven Eckhoff and Brooke Wright of Green Ivy Photography, we were able to capture beautiful images that put these wonderful animals in a more positive light.
And we’d also like to thank the hard working staff at Floyd County PAWS, as well as the inmate workers who facilitated this project.
If you would like to foster or adopt any of the animals in these photos, visit the shelter at 99 North Avenue, call 706-236-4537, or find them on Facebook by searching “Public Animal Welfare Services.”
No appointment is needed. PAWS is open 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
If you have the time and resources to care for an animal, please consider visiting Floyd County PAWS to see if ne of the animals there is a good fit for your family.