There was plenty of laughs, cheers and dancing as Rome residents strutted down Broad Street in five-inch heels to raise awareness for a very serious issue.
The Walk A Mile In Her Shoes event is the largest annual fundraiser for the Hospitality House for Women, a local shelter and thrift store that assists victims of domestic violence. The shelter has been serving Floyd County for over 40 years.
"Today is about shedding light about domestic violence, but also about having fun," Hospitality House Director Lynn Rousseau said. "We have a community that cares about survivors and cares about their neighbors, so thank you all for coming."
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
According to the Georgia Commission on Family Violence's 2021 report:
- Georgia ranks 22nd in the nation for its rate of men killing women.
- Between 2011-2020, 534 (35%) of all domestic violence fatalities were murder-suicides.
- There were 29,060 family violence and stalking Temporary Protective Orders issued in 2019.
- In 2019, the overall "extension rate," or the rate at which an emergency TPO is extended into a longer-term TPO (6-month, 12-month, 3-year), was 42%.
- There were 44,475 family violence incidents reported to law enforcement in 2018.
- In 2018, 68% of victims in family violence incidents reported to law enforcement were female.
- In 2020, there were 95,839 crisis calls to Georgia's certified family violence and sexual assault agencies.
"This has been a subject very close to my heart way before I started at the Rome Police Department," Rome Police Chief Denise Downer-McKinney said.
McKinney has been chairing the event for many years, but this will be her final year on the board.
This year, the non-profit added a grand marshal challenge where five people competed to raise the most money for the Hospitality House. The challengers actually helped Hospitality House beat their $10,000 goal with more than $18,500 raised.
Challengers included Floyd County Sheriff Dave Roberson, Lee Niedrach, Stephanie Terry Nichols and Luke Martin, but it was Rome Police Lt. Josh Kerce who won the title by raising over $8,000. As the winner, Kerce led the walk in the Roman Chariot down Broad Street.
"I walk today because I see firsthand the law enforcement side of domestic violence," he said.
The event also included the annual Hot Legs Contest and the Hairiest Legs Contest.
Challengers gave their all during the contests, but Ryan Laminack of Terminus Construction and Ryan Harris of RPD took home the fire pit for hottest legs and weedeater for hairiest legs.
For more information about Hospitality House for Women, visit www.hospitalityhouseforwomen.org/donate. The organization also has a 24/7 crisis line for anyone in a dangerous situation by calling 706-235-4673.